Ottawa community's giving heart tested again with new police initiative

The Ottawa and surrounding communities have always had giving hearts.

Each year, many donate time and money during Thanksgiving and Christmas for families to have food and presents for the children. They donate to the back to school fill the bus event each year. Citizens organize many fundraisers for people in need throughout the year.

The Ottawa City Police Department is leading in another area of need — helping the homeless. The OPD put together community care kits to help them in their time of need.

“Moving homeless citizens from one place to another place does not solve the problem, it only moves it somewhere else,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said. “Law enforcement’s role responding to and dealing with homelessness should be to offer help first, refer to agencies that can provide long-term help, and enforcement as a last resort. The same way we handle other calls like mental crisis. I know this topic and our response to the issue will create spiritual debate, but please work with the officers to see if our increased community outreach helps.”

Weingartner said the new program fits the character of the Ottawa community.

“Even before the pandemic, Ottawa was a giving and supporting community,” he said. “Many of our business partners, government entities and private sector have really shown how important that is to support ourselves in the community. That is what we are going to continue to do.”

The department will start additional patrols, using the department’s UTV on trails around Ottawa and the largest parks — primarily Forest Park and Kanza Park along the trails to connect with the homeless, Weingartner said.

“The UTV patrols will be random and at all hours of the day and night,” he said.

The UTV was purchased with a grant through the Arrest Bank Foundation to the police department a few years ago and is used often during community events and DARE Camp.

The officers and Volunteer in Police Services (VIPS) will have a limited quantity of the kits, which will be in a nylon string backpack and contain hygiene supplies, new socks, trash bag to dispose of waste properly, and a resource guide about community support organizations that can help people with issues from homelessness to mental health to drug use.

Officers will add this patrol periodically to their patrol duties, Weingartner said.

“In addition to police officers, the VIPS have agreed to help and will start patrolling using ATV and hand out Community Care Kits," Weingartner said.

There are separate kits for males and females.

Those wanting to donate supplies to stock additional kits can drop them off at the Ottawa Police Department (715 W. Second St.) during regular business hours.

“We look forward to partnering with other community groups and entities that wants to help us,” Weingartner said. “This is not about us enforcing the law. This is about giving that helping hand up and handing off to those services that can better help people than we can.”

The chief said the homeless population has always been around Ottawa, but not noticeable to the public.

“In light of more people visiting our downtown business district, especially around Legacy Square, more people that did not see it before, are now seeing it,” Weingartner said. “Our officers have always seen it in the community. It gives us an opportunity to educate them on how big of a problem it really is.”