Prairie Paws sees decrease in adoptions, increase in intakes

As people return to the office after more than a year of working from home, some are finding the pets they purchased at the height of the pandemic may be too much responsibility to handle on top of a full work schedule.

A number of recently published articles blame employees returning to the office for the number of overflowing animal shelters nationwide, but this is not the case in Franklin County, said Prairie Paws Executive Director Vanessa Cowie. According to Cowie, the county is seeing a sort of trickle-down effect from shelters in larger metropolitan areas like from Kansas City and Topeka.

Prairie Paws has seen an increase in transfer requests from shelters in cities running out of space to hold surrendered pets, particularly dogs. Many of these requests are denied, because as the only animal shelter that facilitates adoptions in several counties, Prairie Paws has to prioritize local intakes. However, even these local surrenders have caused issues: Cowie and her staff are often forced to tell people in the area wishing to surrender their animals that they will have to wait for space to open up, often leaving owners with potentially sick or aggressive animals in limbo for a month or more. Prairie Paws is a no-kill shelter, so the only way for space to open up for new intakes is for pets to be adopted out.

In order to keep intake and adoption numbers roughly even, Prairie Paws must adopt out about 50 dogs each month. Recently, they’ve averaged about 30 adoptions per month, and at the beginning of the year, that number was as low as 15 monthly adoptions. These low numbers mean dogs are also staying at the shelter longer than staff would like them to: to keep numbers down, dogs should be staying at the shelter for about 10 days before being adopted. The current average is 15 days for highly adoptable dogs; for some dogs, it can be months before they’re adopted and taken out of the stressful shelter environment.

“A band-aid fix is to just add more kennels and put animals in more areas of the shelter, but then it costs more money, and they get stressed and have behavioral issues,” Cowie said. “We’d rather just get the adoption rate up. The ripple effect of that would mean they’re not sitting here as long, they’re not getting sick as much, we can accept more surrenders… it all comes down to the adoption rate.”

The shelter tried in earnest to increase adoptions during recent months. Dog adoption prices have been lowered to $99 and cats are now anywhere from $25 to $75, which has helped a bit. Hours have also been expanded to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sundays; the shelter was previously open only four days a week. But, Cowie says, “I wonder if some of the processes we put into place for COVID to keep the public and ourselves safe created barriers to adoption,”

One of these barriers is appointments. Due to the pandemic, Prairie Paws is only allowing visitors to come in by appointment, something Cowie said is beneficial for the dogs, but detrimental to adoption numbers.

The shelter markets its pets extensively through Facebook, email blasts and even sponsorships from local businesses who pay adoption fees. But, Cowie says, these tried and true methods have recently fallen flat.

“Those are the mechanisms we’ve always used, and they’ve always worked, and it’s scary when those don’t work,” she said.

Special events are good for community engagement and creating awareness, but not as much for getting pets into homes.

“We take dogs adoptable to PetSmart, we’ve done that three or four times, and not a single adoption,” Cowie said. “Meanwhile, we’re open to the public here, and our best dogs are there.”

Another issue Prairie Paws faces is capacity. The shelter has 30 kennels for the dogs, but they rarely, if ever, want all 30 to be full at once. Another 30 kennels sit at the other side of the building, but due to a recent inspection failure, the room holding the kennels has been closed off. This means the shelter is operating at half capacity while simultaneously dealing with an intake spike.

Cowie hopes that fundraising events will help collect money to redo the second kennel area, but like many charities and nonprofits, Prairie Paws has been struggling to raise money during the pandemic as events, auctions and galas are forced to go virtual.

Cowie and her staff are unsure what their next step is, but they’re turning to the community for some answers, in hopes that local animal lovers can provide some insight into what might be causing the lapse in adoptions.

For more information, visit Prairiepaws.org.