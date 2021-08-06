Franklin County Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Princeton

By The Herald Staff

The Franklin County Health Department is making it easier for the public to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by branching to different sites.

This past week health department officials administered the vaccine at Forest Park during National Night Out and at the Lane Fair.

This week the health department will be in Princeton, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Princeton Community Building.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved for patrons above 12 years old. Parents must be present for anyone under the age of 18.

The second vaccine doses will be given in 21 days at the Franklin County Health Department. Second dose appointments will be made while getting the first dose.

There are more than 10,000 Franklin County residents that received the vaccine as of Friday.