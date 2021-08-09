Country Singer Travis Marvin prepares to rock hometown Friday night at Legacy Square

After traveling the country headlining for superstars like Luke Bryan and Eric Church, Ottawa native Travis Marvin is coming home. Marvin will be performing at a free concert in his hometown on August 13, and he says he’ll be bringing “new guys, new music, and new merch,” to the Friday night event at Legacy Square.

Marvin has been performing for over 15 years and has traveled the country, primarily spending time in his Nashville recording studio, but as all Kansans know, there’s no place like home. Marvin has performed at Topeka’s Kicker Country Stampede festival for five years in a row and enjoys playing private events all over the Sunflower State. Always happy to hear from fans, he manages his own social media accounts and website, travismarvin.com. He released his first EP in 2008 and saw breakthrough success with his hit single “Simple” in 2016.

The Ottawa Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have the hometown superstar back in his element: “We are very excited to have Travis Marvin coming home to Ottawa to perform before his hometown friends and family,” said Chamber President and CEO John Coen. “We are all ready to celebrate the end of summer, and an outdoor event is the perfect way to do it.”

Travis Marvin will be performing at Ottawa’s Legacy Square on August 13 at 7:30 pm. The free event is open to all.