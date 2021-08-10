Mental health services to be expanded in Kansas nursing facilities following agreement

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has reached a pre-litigation agreement with the Disability Rights Center of Kansas (DRC) in response to a demand letter written to KDADS Secretary Laura Howard and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman.

The letter was written in response to a May 2019 DRC investigative report addressing decreased funding for Kansas's ten state-funded nursing homes for mental health, as well as community-centered mental health services. DRC issued the letter to Howard and Dr. Norman in June of 2020, alleging discrimination of persons with mental illness in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, The Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and Medicaid Act's Preadmission Screening and Resident Review requirements.

DRC partnered with two national organizations, the Center for Public Representation, a public interest law firm, and the AARP foundation, which engages in legal advocacy on behalf of vulnerable older adults across the country. Shook, Hardy & Bacon, LLP served as local counsel.

KDADS and DRC were able to reach an agreement and identify eight areas of improvement for the state to implement over the next eight years.

“KDADS, Governor Kelly and the Kansas Legislature have worked hard over the past three years to improve behavioral health services in Kansas. This agreement continues us down the path of strengthening the continuum of care for individuals needing mental health services with a focus on community-based options,” Secretary Howard said. “We are pleased to make progress for individuals residing in Kansas’ nursing facilities for mental health now and in the future.”