Pomona State Park to hold eighth annual Retro Weekend Aug. 14 and 15

Pomona State Park is throwing it back to the 1950s with its eighth annual Retro Weekend Vintage Camper Show this weekend, August 14 and 15. The show features 50 vintage campers from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, all retrofitted and restored to their full mid-century glory.

The camper show will be held on two campgrounds within the park: the Osage Campground and the Four Winds Campground. Events kick off Saturday at 10 with camper tours, which go until 2 pm. The fun continues with a car show and a 50/50 raffle, which is a new addition for 2021. Singers and music lovers can showcase their skills during karaoke under the stars at the Osage Campground.

Jet ski races will also be taking place on the east side of the park near boat ramp four from 10 am to 5 pm each day; the event is not part of Retro Weekend, but it’s open to the public as well.

All Retro Weekend events are free, but park visitors are required to pay $5 for a parking permit.

If you have any questions about Retro Weekend, the jet ski races or Pomona State Park, you can call 785-828-4933.