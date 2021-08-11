Downtown Wellsville restaurant closes its doors after 25 years in business

Friday is the last day of business for the Big Boppers restaurant in Downtown Wellsville, but it’s the beginning of a new chaptefr for the family who owns it.

Restaurant owner Cora Carnell says her family has been a part of the Wellsville small business scene for over two decades, beginning in the 1990s when her mother and sister opened a video rental store, 2 Sisters Video. Her father Bob later took over the store and renamed it Main Street Video, but after the Netflix boom of the mid-2000s crushed the video rental industry, Bob decided to try something new and opened a café. When Bob was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Cora took over the café, renamed it Big Boppers, plastered its walls with 1950s regalia, and moved it downtown to Main Street.

Business was good for over a decade, but when COVID-19 hit, like many small businesses, the Big Bopper suffered financially. Carnell says she didn’t take out a loan from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) because she simply didn’t see the need to; business was still good at the beginning of the pandemic and the family was able to stay afloat. However, even before the pandemic, Carnell had been contemplating closing Big Boppers to care for her mother, who had been diagnosed with cancer and was living with her family. The 12-plus hour shifts at the restaurant, combined with taking care of her mother proved – justifiably - to be too much.

Ever the entrepreneur, Carnell says her next move will be focusing on her cleaning business, which she ran part-time on days the restaurant was closed. She hopes the new schedule will let her spend more time with her mother and children, but there are some things she will miss about the Big Boppers: “I’m gonna miss the kids, the customers,” she said. “Some of them, I watched them grow up from little kids to college students, so I’ll miss that,” The farewell to a place that has become a second home to Carnell and her children is nothing if not bittersweet, but she wants the community to know how much she appreciated them. “I really appreciate the support,” she said, acknowledging the well wishes and outpouring of encouragement from the community on the restaurant’s final Facebook post. “We are thankful for these past 25 years,” she had written, “and are excited to see what the future holds as we close this chapter in our lives.”