Neosho Co. Community College enacts temporary mask mandate

Neosho County Community College will be requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoors at all of its Ottawa and Chanute facilities beginning August 16, President Dr. Brian Inbody announced on Wednesday. According to Inbody, the school will remain in Level 4 of its COVID Response Plan, meaning visitors will be allowed inside all facilities, and classes will be in person at full capacity.

“The health and safety of our students and employees remains the chief concern of the college during these trying times,” said Dr. Inbody. “The rise of the Delta variant and the number of breakthrough cases necessitated us returning to masks at least temporarily until the situation improves.”

Masks will not be required to be worn while eating, when alone on campus, or outdoors. Community groups will still be allowed to hold meetings on campus and fans will be allowed to attend athletic events.

Inbody hopes to transition from a mask mandate to a mask recommendation as soon as possible, and recommended all students, employees and community members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "in order to slow the spread of this deadly disease and allow us to get back to normalcy."