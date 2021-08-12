Ottawa High School welcomes new Band Director Brett Butler

School might not start until August, but the Ottawa High School Marching Band has been preparing for the upcoming year since June - and they have a new director to introduce come football season.

Lenexa native Brett Butler is as familiar with standing at the director's podium as he is sitting behind it. With a father who worked at a music shop, music has been a part of Butler's life since he can remember. While playing in the marching band at Shawnee Mission Northwest, Butler says he was inspired by his band director, Penny Snead, to become a director himself one day. He attended Kansas State University for both undergrad and graduate school, earning a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Music Education. While at K-State, Butler was a percussionist for the Pride of Wildcat Land marching band and directed a number of groups, including Concert Band, Wind Symphony, and Pep Band, as a Graduate Assistant.

Butler began his career at Ottawa High School during band camp in June, where he got to meet the students and faculty he'd be working with throughout the year. He says his first performance with the band on August 6 went very well, and he is excited to get students back in the classroom full time since remote learning took a particularly large toll on band students. Butler is especially looking forward to seeing how the older students help their younger peers during rehearsals and participating in special events like a Veterans Day concert with the middle school and the Baker Marching Festival at Baker University.

The Ottawa High School Marching Band's first performance of the school year will be during a football scrimmage on August 27.