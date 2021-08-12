USD 290 to require masks for all students, will revisit decision in two weeks

USD 290 board members voted to require masks for all students and staff during its weekly meeting Monday night. The mask mandate will be in place for at least two weeks, after which the board will reevaluate the decision based on local case numbers and positivity rates.

The prevalence of the Delta Variant, which is at least twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID-19 and is responsible for a higher rate of severe illness and hospitalization in children, was a driving factor in the decision to keep last year’s mask mandate in place. Last year, the district pushed the first day of school back almost a month in hopes that infection rates would go down. From the first day of school on September 8, students remained in person for at least part of the day the entire year, with relatively few cases of COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Ryan Cobbs says teachers reported no real issues with students refusing to wear a mask, but as the year came to a close in late May, some students – and staff members – were growing tired of wearing masks for hours each day. “I think people were ready to be done with it, but they were complacent,” he says.

Despite last year’s success, the district does have a plan in place if a student refuses to follow the mask mandate. If a student comes to school without a mask and refuses to wear the one provided to them, school staff will call home. If the child still refuses to wear the mask, Cobbs says, they will be sent home and will have to learn on Google Classrooms. Remote learning is not an option for most USD 290 students this year unless they have a medical exemption. During the 2020-2021 school year, schools around the world overwhelmingly determined that students do better when they’re learning in person. Cobbs is well aware of this, which is why he’s so conflicted about making students learn from home if they refuse to wear a mask, but the Superintendent is determined to keep his students healthy and stay in line with last year’s relatively low infection rate.

This time last year, as students were preparing to go back to school after spending the last few months of the year remote learning, the COVID-19 vaccine was still in development. Now, children 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, and while it doesn’t provide complete immunity from the virus - as no vaccine does - it provides almost certain protection from severe illness and hospitalization. Vaccine requirements are nothing new for school districts - USD 290 requires all students to be immunized against illnesses like polio, chickenpox and Hepatitis - but since the COVID-19 vaccine has not yet received full approval by the FDA, the district cannot require it; even if they could, children under 12 are still not eligible to receive it. For these reasons, Cobbs is approaching the 2021-2022 schoolyear much like the previous year, taking every precaution he did before the vaccine existed. “We have to go with what we know, what works,” he said.

Despite the likelihood of a second full school year during a pandemic, Cobbs is optimistic about the year to come. He’d rather focus on all the progress USD 290 students made last year. And in order to help them succeed again, he says, it’s important to keep them all safe.