Several area students receive degrees from KU in 2020-21

The Herald Staff

Several areas students were among more than 5,700 graduates at the University of Kansas for fall 2020 and spring 2021.

Those students were:

Jacob C. Aiken, Ottawa, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Design; Cara Louise Coons, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Caylin Leigh Coursey, Ottawa, Bachelor of Social Work; Anna Jacqueline Davidson, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Astronomy; Mallory C. Fredricks, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Business in Marketing; Madeline Holland, Ottawa, Bachelor of General Studies in Film and Media Studies; Marissa R. Kinn, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Jackson McCally, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Education; Michelle Ann McCally, Ottawa, Master of Science in Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Rajvee Patel, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting; Robert Anthony Retzer, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering;

Silas Josiah Schaeffer, Ottawa, Doctor of Philosophy in Curriculum and Instruction; Cathrinn Niccole Scott, Ottawa, Bachelor of General Studies in Human Sexuality and Bachelor of Social Work; Chelsea Marie Stitt, Ottawa, Master of Arts in Economics; Gavin Michael Wade, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Journalism; Seth Allen Bollinger, Pomona, Bachelor of Science in Ecology, Evolutionary & Organismal Biology; Jacob W. Kice, Richmond, Bachelor of Science in Geography; Riley Mae-Ann Caroline Cole, Wellsville, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Caleb Aaron Mann, Wellsville, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance; William B. Qualls Jr., Wellsville, Master of Business Administration.