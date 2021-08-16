Ottawa's Courtney Houston earns music degrees from Wichita State University

The Herald Staff

An Ottawa native became pretty efficient as a musician while earning degrees from Wichita State University.

Courtney Houston, Ottawa, graduated this past May with honors. She was Summa Cum Laude with majors in vocal performance, music education, and french horn performance with honors distinction from the Honors College.

While at WSU, Houston played french horn and was the section leader in the Shocker Sound (pep band) and Shocker Sound Machine (Basketball Marching Band). She played violin in the orchestra, french horn in the different bands, and sang in choirs.

She was on the Dean's Honor Roll each semester, including summer semesters.

She was president of Mu Phi, the Music Education Sorority and President of Tau Beta Sigma, the Band Sorority.

As a delegate of Tau Beta Sigma, she attended the Tau Beta Sigma and Kappa Kappa Psi International Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this summer.

Houston was selected as an alternate for french horn in the National Intercollegiate Band that played at the Tau Beta Sigma and Kappa Kappa Psi International conference in Grand Rapids.

As a delegate for Mu Phi, she attended their conference in Denver,

Colorado, as a sophomore, and their virtual conference this summer.

Houston was accepted for a Master's in Vocal Performance by Chicago College of Performing Arts (CCPA Music Conservatory) at Roosevelt University and will be studying voice under Judith Haddon (Head of Voice Program and Professor of Voice).

Houston’s musical career took many paths in the past decade.

In the summer of 2016, Houston attended Wichita State University's "Canta in Italia" at the request of her vocal teacher. This program was held for a month in Lucca, Italy.

Houston was one of five students from Kansas selected for the NafMe National Choir during her senior year at Ottawa High School and consistently earned 1's at district and state music contests. Her senior year in 2015, she earned six one's at state music festival on violin solo, vocal solo, french horn solo, violin group, vocal group, and instrumental group where she played the french horn. Houston was one of the 10 high school students selected for the Kansas City Lyric Opera's Honor program her junior and senior years.

As an eighth grader, she sang a solo for the Baldwin Children's Choir at the World Heritage Music Festival in St Louis, Missouri, and won outstanding vocal performer overall, which included all middle school and high school vocalists attending.

Other area spring 2021 graduates from WSU were: Emma E. Carriger, Ottawa, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude; Abigail N. Fangman, Ottawa, Master of Arts, Communicatn Sci and Disorders; and Morgan F. Barnhill, Wellsville, Master of Accountancy, Accountancy.