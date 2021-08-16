State law enforcement campaign focuses on drunk drivers

The Herald Staff

Drunk driving will be the focus of state law enforcement agencies during the Labor Day holiday.

The Ottawa Police Department joins other local and state law enforcement agencies across the state in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk and other impaired drivers from the roadways during the You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. enforcement campaign, which runs Friday through Sept. 6.

In 2019, more than 10,000 people in the U.S. were killed in drunk driving crashes. The enforcement campaign is intended to remind drivers of the following:

• Do not consume impairing substances and get behind the wheel. Impaired driving is a major cause of crashes and a danger not just to you and those riding with you, but to every single person on the road.

• Make a habit to have a sober driver lined up before you drink alcohol away from home.

Another reminder is always wear your seatbelts.