NCCC renames technical center after influential couple

The Herald Staff

Neosho County Community College technical center was renamed in honor of a Chanute family who was always looking to better the workforce.

The Neosho County Career and Technology Center is now the Mitchell Career and Technology Center in honor of a gift of $1.3 million from Mike and CeCe Mitchell to further renovate the building and offer three additional technical programs at the Chanute Center.

The Mitchells grew up in Neosho County and believed small town communities are a wonderful place to raise your family, NCCC President Brian Inbody said. In their many years of business in the industrial park as owners of NuWa Industries, they realized too many of the job applicants often didn’t have the skills sets necessary for the job.

“CeCe and I have thought of supporting community college technical education for some time and this NCCC and USD 413 CTE collaboration is just what we wanted,” Mike said. “And they need the support of the community to establish it. The Sunderland Foundation chose to grant a sizable contribution, and after meeting with Dr. Inbody, we are so excited about the project and what it will do for our community and surrounding areas. We are delighted to be a part of it.”

Inbody was grateful for the work of the Mitchell family.

“This is an incredible gift from the Mitchells, a record amount from an individual donor to the college,” Inbody said. “The Mitchells have long supported this community and this gift to the new tech center that now bares their name is further evidence of that. So many students will greatly benefit from this gift for years to come.”

The $1.3 million gift joins a $750,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation and $500,000 pledge from USD 413 to further the Center. The College previously received an additional $111,000 in USDA grants for the facility.

“In the current plan, the Mitchell Career and Technology Center will house eight or more programs with a total expected cost of just over $4 million,” Inbody said. “The Mitchell’s gift allows us to move forward much more quickly, but we still have some more to go to achieve the final vision we have for the Center.”

Phase I of the building will open in fall of 2021 with two programs, Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology. Phase II will begin construction this fall, which will add three technical education programs to the building, as well as a career center, student lounge, renovated restrooms, and other features. This phase should be complete by fall 2022.

“It gives choices and career paths to students who don’t choose to earn a bachelor’s degree,” Mike said. “We have said for a long time as we travel, the students who learn to work with their hands and minds will always make a good living. Employers have jobs, but they need applicants that have the initial training to fill these jobs.”

Future expansion of the Mitchell Career and Technology Center into new program areas will be determined by additional fundraising and driven by regional workforce needs.

“Dr. Inbody and his staff and the state of Kansas have developed a program where both employees and employers will benefit, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Mike said.