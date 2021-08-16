Ottawa Fire Department awarded $91,000 grant to purchase needed equipment

The Herald Staff

So many government-funded operations need other ways to generate money to purchase equipment.

The Ottawa Fire Department has turned to grants as part of adding to their buying power. The OFD was awarded an AFG grant for $91,195 with the OFD responsible for a match of $4,342.62.

“This is an example of how we strive to save money where we can to provide our community with the best services possible,” Ottawa Fire Chief Tom Mathias said. “This award will allow us to equip all engines the same and give us the ability to respond to multiple vehicle accidents simultaneously for extrication, if necessary. There is a lot of effort put into these grants and days like today make that effort worthwhile.”

The grant will be used to purchase items such as extrication equipment (hydraulic tools: cutters, spreaders, rams, hoses, and power unit), fire hoses, a new saw, a thermal imaging camera, and a new electric positive pressure fan, Mathias said.