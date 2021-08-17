City water safe to use during change from chloramines to free chlorine

The Herald Staff

Ottawa patrons may notice a discoloration or odor coming from their tap water in the next three to four weeks.

City officials said the water is safe to drink and use. The City of Ottawa will be flushing the water lines during the next month as workers switch from chloramines to free chlorine in the water.

City officials said this will allow for clean and safe drinking water.

Chloramine is a very stable and long-lasting disinfectant in water systems, officials said.

Officials said the water plant will switch to free chlorine for disinfection for about a month, or until the distribution system has been completely flushed for the following reasons: remove any biofilm and bacteria from the water distribution system pipes; reduce the formation of nitrates and nitrites (nitrification); reduce any taste and odor complaints.

The maintenance process is recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), officials said. After distribution system flushing is completed, the water plant will resume disinfection utilizing chloramines.

Customers may notice slight discoloration/cloudiness or chlorine odor, but it is safe to use, officials said. Water users sensitive to chlorine or chloramine should take normal precautions.

City officials said during this process customers may see a slight discoloration or cloudiness in the water; a slight chlorine odor or taste; minor fluctuations in water pressures while flushing is occurring; minor discoloration in the water due to flushing the system; utility crews operating fire hydrants to flush the system.

If customers experience any discoloration or odor, they should run the cold water tap for two minutes, officials said. Run it for five to 10 minutes when water is not used for several hours. The public may refrigerate cold tap water in an open pitcher and usually within a few hours, the chlorine taste and odor will disappear, officials said.

Some filters may reduce the chlorine taste and smell. It is recommended to use devices that are installed at your faucet tap or pitcher-style filters. Use a filter certified to meet NSF standards and replace the filter as recommended by the manufacturer.