Ottawa Bike and Trail hosts third annual Flint Hills Trail Moonrise Bike Ride

One-hundred and forty cyclists of all ages and experience levels are hitting the trail on August 21 and 22 for Ottawa Bike and Trail's third Moonrise Bike Ride.

The 20-mile ride starts at the bike shop and ends at Pomona Lake State Park, where there will be treated to live entertainment, food, and a night of camping under the stars. All of the cyclists will all be bikepacking - similar to backpacking, but with one key difference - tents, sleeping bags, and all other camping essentials will be placed in racks on bikes, rather than on peoples' backs. Altogether, it's about forty pounds of extra weight, according to Ottawa Bike and Trail owner Jeff Carroll. For less experienced riders, however, the shop is offering to drive gear up to the campsite. "We're trying to get new people into bikepacking that way, by making it really easy. They still get the experience, but they don't have to haul all of their stuff," Carroll explained. And for those looking to push themselves a little further? "We've got about twenty people that are starting in Council Grove and then to Pomona Lake, that's about 100 miles round trip."

After the riders set up camp, they'll enjoy live performances by Wichita-based bluegrass band Pretend Friend and country musicians Jenna Rae and Martin Farrell Jr. of Winfield. A barbecue dinner will be provided by Angry River Barbecue. Once night falls, the cyclists will hit the trail once again for a moonlit ride around the lake. For Carroll, it's the highlight of the day. "That's really cool, to see 140 people riding their bikes, lit up, it's really neat," he said. Sunday morning, cyclists will be treated to breakfast from Junior's Catering and coffee from True Brew Coffee House, and then they'll be on their way back to Ottawa.

The Moonrise Bike Ride began in 2018, but it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year's event was actually scheduled for May, but it had to be postponed due to flooding. Ottawa Bike and Trail employees created the event in an effort to expose more cyclists to camping. "We sort of saw it as a way to get new people introduced to bikepacking," Carroll said. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a surge in bike sales, something Carroll can attest to. "The whole bike industry has been kind of upended by all of this, we do have a lot of new cyclists coming in," he said. And he's noticed another trend, specifically with bikepacking: "The cycling industry has really been a male-focused industry, and they're trying to do everything they can to get more women into it, but what I found interesting, for [the Moonrise Bike Ride], we have over 50 percent of the participants are women," He believes this is because bikepacking isn't as competitive as other cycling events, like races. "I think it's just more of a fun event, and there's plenty of women that like to be in competition, but for an event like this without any sort of special focus, it's just how it worked out - a lot of women signed up and we're very proud of that."

Ottawa Bike and Trail is using the Moonrise ride's success as an indication of what cyclists in Ottawa are looking for. "We love the racing, but more non-competitive experiences, I think, is really good," Carroll said. "That's what we're all about, is just helping people get out and enjoy it, and not worrying about having to train, or race, or wear spandex or any of that. It's just out having fun on your bike."

Registration for the event is now closed, but Carroll says it will be back next year, and the shop is considering holding it twice a year from now on. Ottawa Bike and Trail also holds weekly bike rides for cyclists of all skill levels on Thursday and Saturday. Visit their Facebook page for more information.