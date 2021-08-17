Virginia Road project to correct erosion begins Monday

The Herald Staff

A Kansas Department of Transportation emergency relief project will correct erosion problems along Virginia Road in Franklin County.

Virginia Road, just north of Lane, between Douglas Road and the Pottawatomie River bridge will be under construction, beginning Monday and the northbound lane of Virginia Road will be closed.

Traffic signals allow north and south traffic to use the open south lane throughout the duration of the construction. The project is expects to be completed by the end of September.

County officials said for several years, this section of Virginia Road has experienced severe erosion due to repeated flooding in the area. KDOT will begin construction to alleviate the erosion issues and protect the road from damage during future flooding.