Ottawa fire officials rule house fire cause undetermined

The Herald Staff

Fire investigators ruled it was undetermined how an unocupied house caught fire Tuesday night on Brookside Lane, Ottawa Fire Department officials said,

Ottawa fire, LOH fire, Ottawa Police Department and EMS crews were dispatched to the residential fire at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews located heavy fire in the kitchen, fire officials said. Visibility throughout the house was poor due to heavy smoke conditions.

No occupants were home at the time of the fire and the homeowner arrived on scene and advised the family pets were still inside the residence, officials said. Once interior crews knocked down the fire, they began a search of the residence for the pets. All the pets were located, but two succumbed from smoke related injuries.