Crews deepening Lakeside Pond on 17th and Ash to prevent harmful algae growth

Crews are working to make Lakeside Pond near the Sienna South apartments four feet deeper in an effort to reduce harmful algae growth, according to the City's Public Works Director Michael Haeffele.

Haeffele says the City has received a number of complaints from residents about algae overgrowth making it hard to fish in the pond, which acts as a stormwater reservoir for the City's southwest area. Experts advise keeping man-made ponds at least ten feet deep to inhibit algae growth, so after several unsuccessful attempts at draining the pond, crews began digging on Monday. Haeffele says the City originally planned to drain the pond in April, but rainwater quickly filled it back up. Now he's hoping it will stay dry for the next few days so crews can finish up the job before the new week.

The City will work with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to restock the pond with fish, and an aerator may be installed to remove algae and improve water quality.

The project was funded using stormwater utility fees.