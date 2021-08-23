Relief loans available for businesses effected by virus

The Herald Staff

There is help for small businesses being effected by the virus.

NetWork Kansas’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) COVID Relief Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) provides gap financing to small businesses adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic located in eligible counties in northeast Kansas. This fund is a locally administered program of the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

Businesses in the the counties of Clay, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Marshall, Miami, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee and Wabaunsee are eligible.

Funds should be used as “gap funding” in partnership with a bank loan or public funding source. Exceptions may be made if applicant has two bank and/or public funding source denial letters, then EDA RLF may be available as sole funding source.

A down payment may be required. Personal guarantees of the owner(s) of the business are required.