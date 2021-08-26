OHS freshman heading to national archery championships

It may sound cliche, but it's true- Aydin Franks is not your average teenage girl. The 14-year-old Ottawa High School freshman goes to class, hangs out with her younger brothers, and plays for the Ottawa Raptors softball team. But there's something many people don't know about her: Aydin is basically a real-life Katniss from the Hunger Games.

During this summer's Sunflower State Games in Topeka, Aydin beat out girls and boys from all over the state in freestyle archery, qualifying her for the 2022 State Games of America in Des Moines, Iowa. There, she will compete against teens from all 50 states - but the competition isn't new for Aydin, who has plenty of experience going head-to-head with adult men twice her size - and winning.

Aydin's specialty is freestyle, which is essentially traditional archery but with fewer rules and regulations, according to Aydin's dad, Jarod Franks, who is an experienced archer himself. He started teaching his daughter to shoot a bow on hunting trips when she was just five years old, and around two years ago the pair decided to enter her in some competitions to improve her accuracy, and as Jarod puts it, "we found out that, being her age and her skill level, she's doing pretty good so far,". Since becoming a competitive archer, Aydin has won numerous medals and trophies and competed in two Archer Shooters Association championships. Her father is hoping Des Moines will give Aydin the national exposure she needs to continue making her way up the metaphorical archery world ladder. As for Aydin, she's got her eyes set on the world stage: "I want to try to shoot for Team USA," she said, adding that she watched parts of the most recent games when she got the chance.

Making it to the Olympic podium isn't a simple feat, but Aydin is determined to work hard and achieve her goals. She says she tries to shoot 100 shots every day, which can be difficult as a high schooler juggling homework, friends, and extracurriculars. But she's been an archer for nearly two-thirds of her life, she knows how much practice can pay off. "It's really fun with the competition and trying to better yourself, and setting new personal bests," she said. Aydin is the first to admit she's a competitive person, but it's clearly worked to her advantage. Besides the personal competition, she enjoys the camaraderie that comes with the sport and has made many friends practicing at Roth Archery in Paola and competing in other states. "We know people in Iowa, we know people in Oklahoma, people know [Aydin] because they shot with her once or twice, and we keep in contact on social media," Jarod said, noting that the archery community is like a family. The Franks are working to grow that family, and hope to bring archery to Ottawa High School within the next year or two. Until then, Aydin and her dad are continuing to prepare for upcoming competitions ahead of next July's State Games of America.