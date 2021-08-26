OHS Boosters donate inflatable tunnel, helmet for school activities

The Ottawa High School Booster Club has donated over $3,000 in grant funds to purchase an inflatable tunnel and football helmet for the school's sports teams and other activities. The football team had requested the helmet in preparation for the fall season, and the OHS Activities staff came up with the idea for the tunnel for students to run through. The tunnel cost $2,700 and was fully paid for by donations from Booster Club members, while the $2,700 for the helmet was split between the Boosters and the football team, according to Booster Club President Janet Paddock.

Paddock says the new additions will help create excitement and boost team morale during upcoming sports seasons, and principal Kelly Whittaker has expressed interest in using the tunnel for events like prom and graduation.

OHS Booster Club consists of parents, staff, and local businesses, who all pitch in to help pay for everything from matching bags for athletic teams to gear for the Science Olympiad Team. Over the past four years, the Boosters have raised $57,000 in grant money, Paddock says. The Club gives out on average twelve grants each school year, but last year was particularly difficult when it came to raising funds from sponsors due to the pandemic. The Club relies on word of mouth to gain new sponsors, but with parents unable to attend most school events due to the pandemic, many businesses decided not to purchase banners on the basketball court and soccer fields or advertisement spots in the club's booklet. Despite this, support for the high school hasn't waned, and Paddock is hopeful the tunnel and helmet will make the community even more excited for the new school year.

The tunnel and helmet made their debut last weekend during OHS football's scrimmage game, but the team's first official game of the season is September 3 against Piper.