Pfizer's COVID vaccine has received full approval from the FDA: Here's what it means

About a week ago, the Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Prior to that, the vaccine had emergency use authorization, which is exactly what it sounds like: the FDA allows certain vaccines to be used without full authorization in extreme cases, such as a global pandemic. All the while, doctors and scientists continue to study the vaccine and its longer-term effects. In late August, the FDA believed it had sufficient data on Pfizer's facilities and manufacturing process to fully approve its vaccine for COVID-19. Full FDA approval is the FDA's strongest endorsement of safety and effectiveness, according to Franklin County Director of Communications Kaci Brady, who has played a role in the county's COVID-19 response. She says the road to full approval for any vaccine is a long one - it requires months of "rigorous clinical trials, careful assessment of the risks and benefits, continual monitoring of data for adverse effects, and strict manufacturing guidelines that require testing the vaccine doses in batches for quality control" - basically ensuring that the each batch of the vaccine provides consistent protection against the virus. The two other COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, the two-dose shot by Moderna and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson, are both on their way to being considered by the FDA for full approval.

Some individuals who expressed hesitancy about getting the COVID-19 vaccine have cited its emergency use authorization as reason to be skeptical. With this in mind, Brady and the Franklin County Health Department are hopeful that the Pfizer vaccine's full approval will at least change a few peoples' minds about getting the shot, especially as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise to numbers the country hasn't seen since the early days of the pandemic. "Unfortunately, this vaccine is the only real fight we have against this disease," Brady said, "Kansas City metro hospitals are full of unvaccinated individuals, which is causing a crisis situation. Patients with typical health issues or traumas are losing their life because they are unable to get the care they would normally receive due to hospital beds being full of severely ill COVID patients, more than 90% of which are unvaccinated.

In the past two weeks, there have been 147 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and three deaths, according to the New York Times. With just 40 percent of the county vaccinated, FCHD and other healthcare workers in the area are holding out hope that the news of Pfizer's full approval combined with the severity of the Delta Variant will entice some people to get vaccinated, but only time will tell.