Vietnam families faced horror of war nearly 50 years ago

Don Lambert/Special To The Herald

With thousands fleeing Afghanistan today, one is reminded of nearly 50 years ago, when thousands fled Vietnam. Three families found new lives in Ottawa.

This is how the story came about as former Ottawa Herald reporter Don Lambert recalls.

Her world was on fire. Her husband was missing, believed to have been killed by the terrorists. What remained, more important than herself, were her three babies. She would rescue them, regardless of the cost.

When and where was this? Today, any place? Yesterday, California, Minneapolis or Washington, D.C.?

It was Vietnam 46 years ago when the country was near collapse. A Vietnamese family escaped to, of all places, Ottawa, where they were "adopted" by the Methodist Church and cared for by a kindly, retired school teacher, Frances Warner.

My initial story, was headlined "Best Part of a New Life is Being Alive..." which appeared in The Herald on June 11, 1975, was based on interviews with the parents, Duc and Hoa Le. This family became not only my story but also my friends."

Christine said that it was on April 29, when she was at home with her three children, that the mortar attack from the Viet Cong became so heavy that she knew she had to leave. She picked up her two-year-old son and her two daughters followed. They threw off their shoes so they could run faster, dodging the artillery shelling for about 1,500 feet to reach an aircraft that appeared to be taking off from the air force base. There were many people trying to get in the aircraft, which she figured was their only ticket to safety. This plane was shelled, causing them to flee the plane. A subsequent plane was also shelled. After the frantic third attempt, she was able only to get her children into the plane. At the last minute, a strong arm reached down and pulled her inside. The plane took off to Thailand. When the family was reunited there, Duc said that for him and his wife it was like a second wedding.

On May 10, the family arrived at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, along with 27,000 other Vietnamese immigrants. When the family arrived in Ottawa, it was met by members of the local Methodist Church. Duc and Hoa spoke some English and some French. Later they adopted English names, for themselves and their children.

"We are here to rebuild our lives," said Duc, who had been an officer in the South Vietnamese military and barely escaped himself. "We will try our best to adapt and become good citizens. And we will try together."

The following story is relayed by Frances' daughter, Eloise Graham, "One story Mom often told was about the first meal they had at her home. Language was still hindered, but after the meal, Mom was able to convey to Duc that in America, men always cleared the table and did the dishes. He immediately got up and started clearing the table, took the dishes to the sink and began washing. Mom told him she was joking. They all laughed, but I think from that day on he always cleared the table. When she would tell that story, they would all laugh and laugh".

The Le family was not the only Vietnamese family to come to Ottawa. Two months later a family came sponsored by Sacred Heart Catholic Church and, one month later a family came sponsored by the First Baptist Church.

The Doan Van Cung family was sponsored by the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as told by at the time by Chris Clarkin. The parents were both 49, the daughter 18, and the sons 13, 11, 9, and 6. Originally from Hanoi, they fled in 1954 to Saigon. The father worked seven years for an American Company, but the family had to flee once more during the North Vietnamese take over of South Vietnam. Having reached Ottawa this second family was helped by the first family of Duc and Hoa.

According to Pastor Jim McCrossen at the time, the First Baptist Church sponsored the third Vietnamese family in Ottawa, the Nguyen family. The father was a lawyer, the mother was a pharmaceutical rep. The children, ranging from 21-25, would be enrolled for second session at Ottawa University.

There were 18 Vietnamese people living in Ottawa, they had all escaped tragedy, and were taken in by the Ottawa Community. Long lasting connections made, with life changing experiences shared by both the Vietnamese and the Ottawans.