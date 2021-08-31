What's Up, Doc? Meet OPD's new K9 Officer

There's a new officer in town, and he has four paws and a wagging tail. Doc the 15-month-old Belgian Malinois holds the honorable title of being the first K9 officer in Ottawa Police Department history. His handler Officer Michael Dunlap picked him up from a Texas kennel in late August, and the pair will begin their training with the Kansas Highway Patrol the week of September sixth. There, Doc will learn everything from how to track missing people, perform building searches, and sniff out narcotics. During the ten-week course, Officer Dunlap will participate in a Handler Certification course, and the duo will begin patrolling the streets of Ottawa in mid-November.

Officer Dunlap, an Ottawa native, grew up loving dogs, and currently has three of his own besides Doc. Choosing a career as a police officer gave Dunlap just the amount of action he says he was looking for. "I like the up-tempo kinda work, I like to go out and chase bad guys, so it was a good fit," he said. When he found out OPD would be receiving a K9 officer, he made the decision to apply. He and another officer both submitted letters of intent, took a written test, and were interviewed by a board before Officer Dunlap was ultimately chosen to be a handler. While Dunlap and the rest of the department were preparing for their newest officer's arrival, a litter of Belgian Malinois puppies was making its way from Holland to Texas - the one with the white streaks below his eyes that Officer Dunlap originally thought was drool would go on to be named Doc, after the infamous Wild West gunslinger Doc Holliday. Once in Texas, Doc and his littermates went through a series of tests to determine whether or not they had what it takes to be police dogs. One area Doc particularly excelled in, Dunlap says, was biting - in order to inflict the least amount of harm possible, police dogs are trained to bite suspects with their back teeth rather than the front ones. "You want them to bite more back in their mouth because it'll actually cause less damage than if they bite up in the front," Dunlap explained. "Ideally they want them to bite from the back and just kind of hold on."

Although Doc has already had some bite training, both he and Officer Dunlap have lots to learn in the next two-and-a-half months. Dunlap is excited to get started, and he thinks his canine companion is too. "I'm looking forward to being able to go work. I can already tell he's gonna want to go out, so I'm looking forward to it." Dunlap said. Drug crimes account for the majority of arrests in Ottawa, so a nose like Doc's will be of great service to OPD. Some of the funds for Doc and his training had been incorporated into OPD's 2021 budget, while the rest was paid for through the Franklin County Attorney's seized assets fund. In perhaps an ironic twist, the fund is comprised of money seized during drug busts.

Doc is settling in at his dog house in Officer Dunlap's backyard and has yet to meet his three other canine siblings, but will soon, Officer Dunlap promises. Once training is over, Dunlap and Doc will be making regular appearances at local festivities, so look out for his signature undereye streaks at community events. They will serve as a liaison between the community and the police department, but their appearances will be mutually beneficial: "It's always good to socialize him," Dunlap said, "and everybody always likes to see the dog."