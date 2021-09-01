Governor deploys 280 Kansas National Guard troops to areas affected by Hurricane Ida

Governor Laura Kelly has deployed 280 Kansas National Guardsmen to Louisiana to assist with relief efforts following Hurricane Ida. "We have a responsibility to help our fellow Americans during their times of need. We stand ready to provide relief for impacted families," Kelly stated in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 5,400 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 11 states have been deployed to Louisiana to assist in hurricane relief efforts, according to the US Army. Troops are helping with rescue missions, clearing debris, and providing shelter and supplies for survivors.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds reaching 150 miles per hour and heavy rainfall. More than two million people were left without power after the storm hit, and at least six were killed.