KDHE warns against using livestock drug to treat COVID-19

Due to a recent spike in calls to poison control centers and emergency room visits, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a warning against using Ivermectin, a medication commonly used to prevent parasites in livestock, as a treatment for COVID-19.

According to the KDHE, Ivermectin is used in humans to treat head lice, parasitic worms, and rosacea. It has gained some popularity in anti-vaccine communities touting it as a cure for COVID-19, but it has not typically been used to treat respiratory viruses. The drug is often sold as a highly-concentrated paste at afarm supply stores, but KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman warns that it is to be used on animals only, and high dosages of Ivermectin can cause serious harm to human beings. “These highly concentrated doses can cause severe illness and even death in humans," Norman said. "The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent COVID-19.”

Symptoms of Ivermectin overdose include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, hallucinations, and seizures. Ivermectin can also intensify the effects of certain drugs that affect the central nervous system, such as benzodiazepines and barbiturates.

The KDHE reminds everyone that the safest way to prevent COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vaccines.gov.