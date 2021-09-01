Franklin Co. no exception in nationwide labor shortage

As businesses began to reopen after pandemic shutdowns, many employers faced a unique dilemma: they had plenty of business, but not enough people on staff. A nationwide labor shortage has been troubling small business owners, many of whom are still reeling from the economic impacts of COVID-19, and left local governments unsure how to increase economic development in areas ranging from hospitality to education.

The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the global workforce in an unprecedented way, said Paul Bean, Executive Director of the Franklin County Development Council. He believes one of the biggest impacts the pandemic had on the labor pool was that it caused many baby boomers to retire earlier than they'd planned, leaving businesses without some of their longest-established employees. Over 4 million Americans were either let go from or quit their jobs between February 2020 to February 2021, according to Pew Research Center, and going forward, there just aren't enough people to replace them, Bean said. People on average are having fewer children than in previous decades, which means fewer students, and ultimately fewer potential employees. On top of this, many high school graduates are unable to go to college due to tuition costs, so industries that require advanced degrees are expected to experience a labor shortage for years to come. Bean says the Franklin County Development Council has been working on career development programs with local schools to teach students about the potential career paths available to them after high school, whether they choose to go to a traditional university or not. "There's a greater emphasis on internships and on-site learning to build that bridge between the industry and the school system because a lot of the kids don't realize there's great career opportunities without going to college," he said. For students who decide to go to college, several local companies are offering to pay total or partial tuition for employees: the Walmart Distribution Center in Ottawa is offering to pay 100% of tuition for full-time employees if they attend one of ten participating universities. But attending school and working full-time is a lot, and many employees are deciding the stress is just simply not worth it.

The labor shortage has put a strain on economic development locally, and attracting new businesses to places that are struggling is like swimming upstream. "Not having a robust workforce is a detriment to us," Bean said. Early this summer, Franklin County joined the Kansas Department of Commerce's Rural Opportunity Zones, or ROZ, a program in which the Department of Commerce will pay up to $3,000 of an individual's student loans every year for five years if they move to and work in a specific county. This incentive could be especially appealing to younger workers in their 20s and 30s, who have seen a drastic increase in student loan debt. Corporations are offering incentives to new employees as well: AdventHealth in Ottawa is offering a $20,000 signing bonus to new nurses after swathes of healthcare professionals quit their jobs during the pandemic. But some smaller businesses don't have the capital to implement incentives like sign-on bonuses and paid tuition, and many of those businesses are the ones the community relies on for some of its most basic needs - like education.

As students return to in-person learning, schools are having a hard time finding enough teachers to staff their classrooms. The challenges of online learning combined with the health risks of teaching in a classroom full of potentially unvaccinated students have proven to be too much for many educators. Ottawa's USD 290 has multiple people on its vacancy report for the first time ever, Superintendent Ryan Cobbs said. And it's not just teachers, either: "We have always had some struggles with custodians and transportation, but this year is exponentially worse," Cobbs said. As of their first day of school on August 16, USD 290 schools had three unfilled teaching positions and multiple open para-educator spots. As far as solutions go, Cobbs is putting his hope in future educators: he hopes to hire some recent college graduates in the winter.

Bean says things will be "pretty rocky" in the nation's workforce for at least the next six months. In Franklin County, there are a few things he thinks need to change in order to restore economic prosperity. "We need more housing. We need to attract people to our community. That helps you build a workforce, and we have a severe housing shortage, especially multi-family housing." Multi-family spaces like townhomes and apartments tend to draw younger people who are still early in their careers, which is what both local businesses and the County are hoping to attract.

Further complicating things for businesses is the fact that many people are simply tired of working for less than a liveable wage, and while some companies are raising their pay grades, it hasn't been quite enough to attract people back to the jobs society deemed so essential during the height of the pandemic.

Ottawa Herald reporter Greg Mast contributed to this story.