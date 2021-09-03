Local students earn academic honors from Emporia State University

The Herald Staff

Several local students attending Emporia State University were selected to the honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2021. Students from this area and their awards include:

Bailee Bones, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Emma Chidster, Ottawa, university honor roll and School of Business dean's list.

Paula Minten, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Jayden Porter, Ottawa, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Kady White, Ottawa, university honor roll and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list.

Brooke Flory, Pomona, university honor roll.

Monica Jamison, Pomona, university honor roll.

Noah Sayers, Pomona, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Morgan Bridges, Richmond, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Joseph Feuerborn, Richmond, university honor roll.

Ally Newhouse, Wellsville, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list.

Grace Showalter, Wellsville, university honor roll.

Jay Ball, Williamsburg, university honor roll.

Tyler Magee, Williamsburg, university honor roll.