KS Department of Ed Commissioners stop in Ottawa as part of School Redesign Tour

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Brad Neuenswander made a stop at Ottawa High School Thursday as part of their 50-town Kansas Can School Redesign Tour. Watson and Neuenswander are following up with schools six years after their original Kansas Can tour, which sought community input from across the state on ways to improve its education system.

Over the past six years, the Kansas Department of Education has been working on expanding the ways in which it measures student competency. Before 2015, students were only measured by their cognitive skills or content knowledge. However, during the 2015 Kansas Can Tour, Watson and Neuenswander received comments from the public requesting students be assessed in other areas, such as interpersonal and intrapersonal skills. Research conducted in Kansas communities found that the majority of business owners believed high school and college graduates lacked important skills like verbal communication and professionalism in the workplace. "It doesn't matter if you get a 29 on the ACT if you can't apply it and you can't problem-solve and think critically," said Dr. Neuenswander. Parents told the Commissioners their children were able to build these skills through extracurricular activities like 4H Club and sports, but outlets for this kind of growth were not often found in the classroom. Many students and parents expressed concern with the lack of life skill education at their schools, so the Department of Education worked to connect high schools with local businesses and community colleges to set up internship and work-study programs for students. School counselors work with students to help career plan and set up internships, projects, and experiential learning programs. Something both Watson and Neuenswander admitted was "under their radar" but came up a lot during the 2015 conversations was civic engagement. Parents, students, and educators believed community service needed to play a bigger role in education, and the Commissioners agreed. Civic engagement is now included in the Department of Education's official definition of a successful Kansas high school student.

School climate is the best difficult thing to measure, and the most difficult thing to change, the Commissioners said. "We've got to figure out a way to redesign and reorganize schools around the student and not just plug in the student into the system," Dr. Watson explained, "and that is the hardest part." The Department of Education took inspiration from the one-room schoolhouses used in the early years of Kansas's statehood - in those times, students were not taught certain content based on their age, but rather on their skill level. "We move kids through based off of three things: what's their age, a set of content, and a period of time," Watson said. "The only qualifier to be in third grade is to be nine years old. It has nothing to do with their skillsets." Watson acknowledged that finding a way to treat the specific needs of every individual student in every school in Kansas is nearly impossible: "we're trying to recreate a new system, but with 1,700 kids, 2,200 kids [per school], it's really difficult," he said. The Commissioners are hoping this tour will provide them with community recommendations on how to make education more personalized to each student.

At the end of their presentation, Watson and Neuenswander presented data from 2020 as compared to 2015, before the Kansas Can measures were implemented. In five years, the high school graduation rate in Kansas went up 2.6 percent to its highest rate ever, 88 percent. For English language learners, the graduation rate went up 6.5 percent since 2015, and the graduation rate for students with disabilities increased by just over 3 percent. Despite the challenges schools faced in 2020 due to the pandemic, Watson, Neuenswander, and the Department of Education remain optimistic about the future of learning with Kansas Can. "I don't think COVID set us back, but it did put us at a standstill," Neuenswander said. With graduation rates in Kansas at record highs, not even a pandemic can stand in the way of Neuenswander and Watson's confidence in Kansas students. They're proud of that 88 percent who received their diploma last year, but they want to continue to work for the 12 percent who didn't walk across the stage at graduation. "That's why we're here. We still don't quite know how to engage every student and every family, and how to move that success," Watson said. "We're desperately trying to figure that out, and we're on the right track."