Lightning strikes tree, causes fire early Friday morning in Ottawa

Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze Friday morning in Ottawa after lightning struck a tree and a nearby gas line, igniting them in flames.

The fire occurred before sunrise near 9th and Locust St. Northeast Kansas was hit by heavy rainfall in the early hours on Friday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for several counties, including Franklin. Areas near I-70 saw up to five inches of rain, with more rain possible Friday night.

No one was hurt in the incident.