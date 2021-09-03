Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show back for 26th year

The self-described best antique engine and tractor show in Northeast Kansas is back after a 2020 hiatus due to the pandemic. The Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show will be held September 10-12 at Forest Park and will feature everything from vendor booths to a parade to live music - not to mention several hundred vintage tractors and engines from all over the country.

Festivities kick off at 7 o clock Friday morning with a biscuits and gravy breakfast, then it's several days full of demonstrations like thrashing, rock crushing, and straw baling. A parade featuring all of the tractors will be held each afternoon at 2 o clock. Tickets are three dollars for everyone twelve and older, and all attendees will be treated to a free ham and bean dinner Friday night donated by Price Chopper and cooked by members of the Antique Engine & Tractor Association.

AETA President David Reeves has with the organization for about 20 years now, and in that time, he's seen a lot of change. "When they first started, they were at the Franklin County Fairgrounds and there was hardly a dozen to ten engines and a few tractors, and now we've got exhibitors from all over," By his guess, there will be 3,500 to 4,000 attendees and about 400 tractors and engines at this year's show. But the size of the show is unimportant - it's the history that matters most to people like Reeves. "We like saying it's for the older folks to relive their memories and the younger folks to see how it used to be done."

For more information on the Power of the Past Antique Engine & Tractor Show, visit http://www.powerofthepast.net.