Ottawa University President elected to serve on NAIA's Council of Presidents

Ottawa University President Dr. Reggies Wenyika has been elected to serve on the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)'s Council of Presidents for a three-year term, Ottawa University announced Tuesday.

"I’m proud to support and advocate for the NAIA as I believe that it affords respective member institutions with as close to a whole-person athletic ministration approach as is possible in college athletics,” Wenyika said. “I’m also looking forward to the opportunity to add voice and additional impetus to the NAIA’s ongoing efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s an honor to have the chance to serve student-athletes beyond those from just our own institution.”

The Council of Presidents, or COP, is the designated governing body for the NAIA and has authority over membership, finances, and conference operations.

Dr. Wenyika has been president of Ottawa University since 2018 and has helped the university add four new sports - esports, women's beach volleyball, women's flag football, and STUNT, a type of competitive cheerleading. Last season, OU captured the CCL National Championship for esports and the inaugural NAIA national women's flag football championship. The NAIA is made up of 205 colleges and universities representing 65,000 student-athletes across the United States.