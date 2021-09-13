Dolly Parton teams up with KS to expand Imagination Library program to all 105 counties

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Rep. Troy Waymaster, and the Kansas Children's Cabinet and Trust Fund joined country music star Dolly Parton to announce the statewide expansion of Parton's Imagination Library book gifting program. The program sends children a free book in the mail every month from birth until they turn five years old.

"I'm so excited to be working with Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children's Cabinet to bring my Imagination Library to more children and families across Kansas! Together we can gift a love of reading that will last a lifetime," Parton said.

Books are currently available to children in 77 Kansas counties through Imagination Library, but the expansion will increase accessibility to all 105 counties throughout the state through community partnerships and start-up funding.

“We know that the most important factor in a child’s success in school and in life is an early introduction to books and being read to at home,” Governor Kelly said. “In Kansas, we are proud to connect our kids with the resources they need to succeed through the statewide expansion of the Imagination Library program. I want to thank those partners who have worked tirelessly to bring this program to their communities for building a strong foundation for this expansion.”

For more information about the Imagination Library and to sign your child up for the program, visit imaginationlibrary.com.