KS ranks in Top 20 States for Doing Business

Kansas has received Area Development's Top 20 States for Doing Business recognition for 2021, Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday. It's the first time the Sunflower State has made the Top 20 list.

“Our state’s positive economic development momentum is undeniable, and the rest of the country is taking notice,” Governor Kelly said. “This designation – in addition to our record-breaking economic success, our receipt of Area Development Magazine’s Gold Shovel Award, and being named as the top business climate in the West North Central region of the United States – is further proof our efforts are paying off in a big way.

“My administration will continue rebuilding our economic development tools, fully funding our schools, investing in much-needed infrastructure projects, and expanding high-speed internet access to build on the qualities that make Kansas the best state to live and to do business.”

Area Development, a corporate site selection, and facility planning company, releases a Top 20 list each year. States are ranked in 13 categories, including the overall cost of doing business, incentive programs, and workforce training courses. In the last two years, Kansas has seen over $16 million in new business dollars and over 28,000 jobs created, according to Gov. Kelly.