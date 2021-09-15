Franklin Co. teens win Herdsman Award at Kansas State Fair

Four teens representing the Franklin County 4H Club's Sheep Livestock exhibition won a new award at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on September 10.

Emily Van Leiden, Delayna Fehling, Mackenzie Cunningham, and Carson Cunningham were selected as winners of the inaugural Herdsman Award, which was given to participants "who exemplify strong work ethic, sportsmanship, and unity as a group." The award is only given to one group at the fair.