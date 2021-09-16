Over the Road Gang Prepares for Ol' Marais River Run

The Ol' Marais River Run, an Ottawa classic for a generation now, is happening this weekend. The first River Run car show was held in 1986 with about 150 participants. Today, the event features over 2,000 cars and thousands more guests each year. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and although the community did organize its own car show last fall in its place, Ottawans and people from all over the country are looking forward to returning to Main Street for some good old fashioned fun and tradition.

The car show is organized by the Over the Road Gang, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The organization currently has about 40 members who provide scholarships and funding for the community as well as yearly events like the River Run. It was originally founded by a group of friends who had grown up in Ottawa and the city's Forest Park would be the perfect place for a car show.

The Ol Marais River Run kicks off Friday night with a parade down Main Street featuring 200 to 300 cars of all makes, models, and years. A band will also be playing in the park, and local vendors will be selling food and drinks. A new addition this year, there will also be a Biergarten set up in the park for guests looking to start Oktoberfest early.

On Saturday, a trolley will be available to pick up visitors throughout the day, starting at 9 am. The trolley will make a loop starting at Forest Park, hitting up several antique stores, traveling up to 2nd and Main, and finishing back at the park. In the afternoon, there will be games for kids at the park next to the softball field and a poker run for adults. Car Judging for participants under 25 years old will also take place Saturday afternoon, with awards given out to the winners as judged by experts and members of the Over the Road Gang. By allowing teens and young adults to enter their vehicles, "we're trying to promote the younger generation to get into this car culture," says President Sean Bishop, who has been a member for about 15 years. Other awards given include the best paint job, top 10 overall, and memorial awards given out by the loved ones of past Over the Road Gang members who have passed away. One 6 o clock rolls around, the engines start rolling for the Back to the 60s Cruise Night. Every vehicle featured is from 1972 or earlier, which Bishop says is not only to keep participant numbers manageable but also to truly make it feel like you've been transported to a different era. "All of downtown's lit up, the old cars are down there, so it's almost like you're stepping back in time," Bishop says. "Just seeing nothing but cars that are 1972 and older, you kinda just get that mindset of how things were way back when," This is the highlight for Bishop and many other members of the Over the Road Gang, who spend 11 months planning the event. When he thinks back to the early River Run shows that he attended growing up in Ottawa and compares them to today, Bishop says it's no competition. "Now there's "lots more people, lots more cars, and just - it's just gotten bigger. Our biggest show was 2,125 [cars]. So I mean, it's grown leaps and bounds,"

Bishop says one of his favorite things about the Ol Marais River Run is the camaraderie over everyone's shared love of vintage cars. "You'll make friends with a lot of these people from out of the state, out of town, and you'll see them every year and you'll see their car and you'll know who they are," he said. "It's kind of one of them friend-type things - you don't see them every day, but once you do see them, it just seems like you're just old friends and you've known them forever."