ORC celebrates Goppert Building's 10-year anniversary

The Goppert Building means more to the Ottawa community than many could have expected.

The building is the home of the Ottawa Recreation Commission and the hub for recreation, exercise, and meeting place for the community.

The building filled a big need in Ottawa the past decade.

“It is a facility where community members can come in and do a lot of different things,” ORC Executive Director Levi Meyer said. “It an area people can utilize and experience the benefits of wellness.”

The Goppert Building, 705 W. 15th St., Ottawa, turns 10 years old this fall. The ORC will celebrate Saturday with a day full of events.

There will be inflatables and yard games, a corn hole tournament and a BBQ Bash featuring local teams in competition for the best ribs. The event starts at 1 p.m. with the BBQ judging at 4 p.m.

Meyer said the ORC is excited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the building opening.

“It is an event we would like to provide to the community and give them our thanks for the support over the years,” he said. “Overall the atmosphere, it will be a family event with a lot of different activities going on. If we can provide another chance for families to get outside and have fun, that is what we are about.”

The Goppert Building is the center of many recreation actiivities for the community. The amenities include indoor walking track, exercise equipment, indoor basketball court and multipurpose meeting room.

“The Goppert Center is our main home,” Meyer said. “It where is a lot of our programs are housed. The building is huge tool for our staff. Without the building, it is hard to coordinate things. Having your own facility, it makes it easier to exercise freedom and finding different programs you can run and things you can offer to the community.”

The building in many cases has been a lifesaver for recreation.

“We want the building to be a figure of broad scope of activites that people can see life benefits out of,” Meyer said. “It is not a cookie-cutter facility. There are lots of things to do. Build your own experience.”

Meyer said the ORC’s after school and summer camp programs for the youth are based in the Goppert Building. The most used and biggest space is the multi-purpose room with several basketball goals. The indoor track circles the room on the second floor.

“It is nice to have a nice open area people can come to and participate in sports,” Meyer said. “We host pickle ball twice a week. It is a huge asset. People don’t have to take days off [exercising]. We try to keep it open as much as we can for free play or exercise.”

The ORC plans to expand its opportunities for the community in the coming months and years.

“Recreation is a pretty broad umbrella word,” Meyer said. “We want to expand those opportunities and not be just a sports provider.

Recreation is a way to experience a healthy lifestyle.”