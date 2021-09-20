Statewide Silver Alert Issued for missing Ozawkie man

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 59-year-old Ozawkie man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office first issued a local Silver Alert for Kenneth Klenklen on Friday, but since he has not been found, the alert has been expanded to the statewide level.

Klenklen is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 155 lbs., and has blue eyes and gray hair. He suffers from Dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other health issues. He was last seen at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden on September 15 wearing black shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt. He was driving a black 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with Kansas plate 246 MUZ.

If you have any information about Klenklen's whereabouts, call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 785-863-2351.