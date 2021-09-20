Wellsville library renovation and addition could be underway by early 2022

Construction on the Wellvsillve City Library's new meeting room addition could start as soon as early 2022, the Friends of the Library Foundation announced Monday.

The library was able to use grants and funds set aside to finance the project, which has been over ten years in the making.

The Library Board has met with the Friends of the Library, Mayor Bill Lytle, the architects in charge of the project, and various members of the community to approve plans for the building addition. The plans will now go before the city's planning and zoning for approval. If they are approved, construction could begin in early 2022, depending on the weather. The project is estimated to take 9 to 12 months.