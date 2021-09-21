ECKAAA to present New to Medicare Training Oct. 13

The East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging (ECKAAA) will be presenting a New to Medicare training for newly eligible Medicare beneficiaries on October 13 at 10 am. The training is free and will be held at the ECKAAA building at 117 S. Main St. in Ottawa.

The training will provide information on Medicare enrollment dates, procedures and penalties, Medicare coverage, plan pricing, and other important information. The training is open to anyone who will be new to Medicare or is planning to retire within the next few months.

Registration is required; call 785-242-7200 to register.