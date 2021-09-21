"The Show Must Go On": After year hiatus, Wellsville Days is back

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Wellsville Days festival is back this weekend.

September 25 will be a day full of festivities on Wellsville's Main Street, beginning with a 5K at 8 am. The race will be followed by a parade at 10:30 featuring floats decorated to correspond with this year's circus theme. Guests will be able to cast a ballot for their favorite float, and winners will be announced later in the evening. The third annual Wellville's Got Talent talent show will begin at 3, followed by performances from Clevermax, Kyle Austin, and Chely Wright. Everything is free except the Kids Zone play area, which is $10 per child and features inflatables, a mechanical bull, and other carnival favorites for the kids. Vendor booths will be set up on Main Street between 4th and 7th St. with food, crafts, jewelry, and other items available for purchase.

After a year without much to do, members of the Wellsville Days Committee are ready to bring some fun back to the area and get the community back together. "Everyone's pretty excited," Committee President Natalie Patton said. "This is something that's been in the community for many years, and it's something the community looks forward to, so to miss a year was a huge bummer."

Patton and her committee work tirelessly all year to put on the event, and they recruit a group of dedicated volunteers to be in charge of things like rides and the Kids Zone. "We've had a lot of support from volunteers, which we wouldn't be able to do any of this without them," Patton said.

For more information about Wellsville Days, visit their Facebook page or wellsvilledaysks.com