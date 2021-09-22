OPD reports recent spike in author thefts, burglaries

Reports of burglaries to vehicles, thefts of catalytic converters, and auto thefts have been on the rise in Ottawa this past week, the Ottawa Police Department says.

Lieutenant J. W. Hawkins says many of the crimes have taken place in parking lots, residential neighborhoods, and businesses in North Ottawa and to the east outside of city limits.

OPD is warning community members to make sure their vehicles are always locked, remove all keys and valuables from their cars, and report any suspicious activity.

You can contact OPD at 785-242-1700 if you have observed anything suspicious in the last week.