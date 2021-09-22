Silver Alert Canceled for Missing Ozawkie Man after body found in Jefferson Co.

A Statewide Silver Alert for a missing Ozawkie man has been canceled after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) located the man's body in rural Jefferson County.

Kenneth Klenklen, 59, was last seen alive on September 15 in Meriden. He suffered from Dementia, Parkinson's Disease, and several other illnesses. No foul play is suspected in his death.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wishes to extend their sincere condolences to the Klenklen family on the loss of their loved one.

If you have any more information on Mr. Klenklen's disappearance, contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 785-863-2351.