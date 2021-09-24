Lawrence Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2-year-old boy

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the accidental shooting death of a 2-year-old Lawrence boy earlier this month.

Lawrence Police arrested Bishop Mendoza of Lawrence on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment, and possession of a stolen handgun.

Medonza's arrest is related to the accidental shooting of 2-year-old Legend King in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive on the morning of September 17. Police, fire, and medical personnel arrived on the scene to help the boy, but he was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A court date for Mendoza has not been set at this time.