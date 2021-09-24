OHS Receives $2,000 donation for STEAM Bus

A generous donation from Toshiba is bringing Ottawa High School's STEAM Bus one step closer to completion.

The decommissioned school bus is currently in the process of being revamped into a one-stop shop for learning all things science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Once completed, the bus will travel around the state, stopping at schools to show students how important - and fun - a career in STEAM can be.

The inspiration for the STEAM Bus came to OHS's Lori Hower while she was at a teaching conference in Texas and saw something similar. As a Technology Integration Coach, Hower is always looking for new ways to incorporate technology into the classroom. "Knowing the team of teachers that we have and their expertise gave me the vision to say 'hey, I wonder what this might look like if we could build our own bus with our students'," Hower said. She pitched the idea to Principal Kelly Whittaker, who was immediately on board. The proposal then went to the school board, and the project officially began in the fall of 2020.

Students of all grade levels from each of the pathways in OHS's Career and Technical Education, or CTE, program are participating in the project, Hower and Principal Whitaker said. Pathways are courses students can take during their time at OHS to teach them more about career fields they may be interested in. There are 21 pathways students can take, in everything from aviation maintenance to emergency management. Since becoming a Kansas Can Redesign School, OHS has worked to give its students more real-world experience that they can use after graduating. The Kansas Can Program, launched by the State Department of Education, focuses on five key areas of development. The third area, individual plan of study based on career interest, is the focus of the STEAM Bus project. "We are working on students' individual plans of study, trying to make sure that we're meeting their individual needs based on their future plans as much as possible," Whittaker said. "One of the other areas of school redesign is real-world application, making sure that we're taking our content in all of our classes and connecting it to the real world as much as possible." Every student involved in CTE is helping build the bus in some way or another, whether they're part of the graphic design class creating the wrap to go around the bus or creating lessons to teach on the bus as part of their early childhood education class. Hower and Whittaker are thrilled with the amount of progress the students have made. "The amount of thinking and problem solving and collaboration that our students have already participated in due to this project are absolutely unreal," Whittaker said.

The bus should be finished and ready to visit local schools by the spring. "This is an experience right now for our high schoolers, but the end result is the learning that's going to happen with our K through eight classes," Hower said. "We can go into the community, other districts... its reach is really as much as we want it to be, so it's very powerful." Not only are the students and staff doing their part to make the STEAM Bus a reality, but the community is too: local businesses have donated funds and supplies, and laborers like electricians have volunteered to show students how to wire the bus and perform regular maintenance. "We are so blessed in Ottawa," Principal Whittaker said. "We have a community that steps up and comes to the table with donations, they're willing to come and talk with our students... we have been able to bring a lot of real-world experts into our building that are talking the students through different aspects of building the bus, which has been extremely powerful because they're not just hearing it from me or from their teachers, they're hearing it from real-world electricians, or the mechanics."

Careers in science, technology, engineering, and math have been emphasized in education for years now, and Whittaker and Hower agree these fields will only become more important as time goes on. "What we're finding when we are collaborating with the Franklin County Redevelopment Council is the skills that our kids need to be successful in their jobs are way beyond what we're preparing them for in the classroom right now," Whittaker said. "So by encouraging the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math, our goal is to get that out to the little kids in our district and help them realize the importance and the value of learning all those different subject areas... because that is what the job market is telling us." In working on this project, OHS staff and students will be providing the gift of education to future generations all over the state.

Ottawa High hopes to expand the bus by adding things like solar panels and a television in the coming years. The wrap for the exterior should be finished by January, and the bus will be ready to go around March. Despite causing an unusual school year, Whitaker and Hower say the pandemic really didn't have much of an impact on the project at all. "If anything, I think that this has just been a positive light amongst the chaos," Whitaker said. "It just allowed our staff and our students to focus on something positive when times have been rough."

For more information about the STEAM Bus, check OHS's Facebook page or follow @steam.dream.team on Instagram.