Bill Wright retires from KHRC after 30 years with state

The Herald Staff

Ottawa’s Bill Wright will retire Thursday after 30 yeas with the state of Kansas.

He spent the past 29 years with the Kansas Human Rights Commission (KHRC).

Wright began his service with the State of Kansas on Sept. 18, 1992, at the Kansas Highway Patrol. He moved to the Kansas Human Rights Commission on Sept. 1, 1993. Wright served as a Special Investigator with the KHRC before being promoted to an Investigative Administrator on May 27, 2001. Wright was promoted to Assistant Director on Aug. 17, 2014.

Wright assists in the oversight of Commission programs, and the attainment of the Commission’s mission and goals. He supervises Special Investigators who investigate and work to resolve complaints of discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. Wright conciliates “Probable Cause” cases by working to obtain a settlement between parties to the complaint, among other duties.

“Bill has been invaluable to the Commission with his greatest strengths being that of mentor to many new employees, his overall knowledge, and computer expertise,” KHRC Executive Director Ruth Glover said. “I have enjoyed working with Bill and have valued his input and advice. We thank Bill for his service and wish him well on his retirement.”