The Red Cross is facing a 6-year low in blood donations: Here's how you can help

The American Red Cross is holding donation clinics across Kansas in an effort to increase its inventory amid its lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, the universal blood type most needed by hospitals, are being asked to make an appointment to give blood to help the Red Cross prepare for the fall and winter seasons.

The organization says it needs to collect 10,000 additional samples every week for the next month to have enough blood for patients in need, especially as the country continues to face a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Delta Variant.

"Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Anyone who donates through the end of September will receive a free t-shirt and a coupon for a free haircut from Sport Clips. Those who donate in October will receive a coupon for a free chicken sandwich from Zaxby's or a $5 e-gift card to a store of their choice.

The Red Cross will be holding a blood drive event on September 29 at Celebration Hall in Ottawa from 12 pm to 6 pm, and October 8 at Ottawa University's Gangwish Library from 9 am to 3 pm. To sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.