Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor over 6,000 Kansans who lost lives to COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags be flown at half staff through September 29 to honor the over 6,000 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19," Governor Kelly said. "We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow best health practices."

Nearly 700,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020, and over 407,000 Kansans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.