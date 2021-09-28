Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor over 6,000 Kansans who lost lives to COVID-19
Marissa Ventrelli
The Ottawa Herald
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags be flown at half staff through September 29 to honor the over 6,000 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
"It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19," Governor Kelly said. "We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks, and follow best health practices."
Nearly 700,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020, and over 407,000 Kansans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.